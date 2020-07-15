|
Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s water minister denied reports Wednesday that the government had begun filling a massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt and led some to fear military conflict, while Cairo swiftly asked for clarification. Media outlets reported the government had begun filling after Minister Sileshi Bekele confirmed to […]
