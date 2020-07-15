Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s water minister denied reports Wednesday that the government had begun filling a massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt and led some to fear military conflict, while Cairo swiftly asked for clarification. Media outlets reported the government had begun filling after Minister Sileshi Bekele confirmed to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam 09:39

 Egypt and Sudan had requested the Grand Renaissance Dam not be filled until an agreement is reached.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zoom misses its own deadline to publish its first transparency report [Video]

Zoom misses its own deadline to publish its first transparency report

Video-conferencing giant Zoom has missed its own deadline of publishing its first transparency report.Zoom had previously stated that it would be releasing the number of government demands it has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this