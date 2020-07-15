NASCAR All-Star Race 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV, radio, streaming for race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The banner included "SCV.org" beside the Confederate flag. The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization operates that website.

Bristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang



The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 08:30 Published 10 hours ago

The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Take a Friendship Test



The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e mirroring each other's dance moves or giving each other heartwarming compliments, the queens prove.. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 08:05 Published 1 day ago