Ellie Goulding on Juice WRLD’s death: ‘It really hit me’ Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Joining forces on a song with another artist is a big deal for Ellie Goulding, and she remembers working together with late rapper Juice WRLD on “Hate Me,” which is featured on her new album being released Friday. “(I) was just so looking forward to having this song together that would […] 👓 View full article

