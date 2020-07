N.C. Prosecutor ends probe of ex-congressional candidate Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina congressional candidate won’t face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that’s already led to indictments against his hired political operative and a new election, a local prosecutor said on Wednesday. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office “is closing the matter” involving the […] 👓 View full article

