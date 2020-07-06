COVID-19 may accelerate switch to solar energy

‘Sure, pure & secure’: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa



PM Modi inaugurated the Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, Asia’s largest solar plant project, in MP’s Rewa. “Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:22 Published 5 days ago

Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 during inauguration of 750 MW Solar Project via video conferencing said solar energy is the medium of energy needs of the 21st century. "Not just for the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 5 days ago