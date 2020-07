You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BLM activist tased and detained by police during protest clash in Brooklyn



A protest for Blue Lives Matter was met with a Black Lives Matter counter-protest in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on July 12. Black Lives Matter protester James Bolden is seen being tased in this video,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn



Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12). Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall



George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City for the 13th consecutive day. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the sights and sounds. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published on June 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Protester attacks NYPD officers, including chief of department, as they made arrest A protester assaulted a group of NYPD cops – and with them, the highest-ranking uniformed member of the department – on Wednesday during a demonstration on...

FOXNews.com 49 minutes ago





