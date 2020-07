East/West split among rookie, coach of year finalists Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbus’ John Tortorella, Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault and Boston’s Bruce Cassidy were revealed Wednesday as the finalists for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. Colorado’s Cale Makar, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie. All three Jack […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources East/West split among rookie, coach of year finalists Columbus' John Tortorella, Philadelphia's Alain Vigneault and Boston's Bruce Cassidy are the finalists for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year

FOX Sports 7 minutes ago





Tweets about this