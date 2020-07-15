Global
Bob Baffert Suspended 15 Days for Drug Positives
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bob Baffert Suspended 15 Days for Drug Positives
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Two top horses, including an Arkansas Derby winner, were found to have a numbing agent in their systems.
