Ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson says masks are 'personal choice' after winning Texas primary
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
"I don't wear a mask all that often, to be honest with you," said Ronny Jackson, who won his runoff in Texas on Tuesday for an open U.S. House seat.
