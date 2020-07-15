Global  
 

Ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson says masks are 'personal choice' after winning Texas primary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020
"I don't wear a mask all that often, to be honest with you," said Ronny Jackson, who won his runoff in Texas on Tuesday for an open U.S. House seat.
