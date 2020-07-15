Global  
 

Titans, Derrick Henry agree to contract before NFL deadline

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry, keeping the NFL rushing leader around and not playing under the franchise tag before the league deadline for an extension. The team announced the deal, saying only that it was a “multi-year extension.” Henry reportedly received a four-year deal […]
