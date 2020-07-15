Global  
 

Browns sign Garrett to 5-year, $125 million extension

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett’s on-field misbehavior last season damaged his public image. It didn’t change how the Cleveland Browns feel about him. The team signed Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL […]
