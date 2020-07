Bellator MMA announces return July 24 in Connecticut Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will return to competition July 24 with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator announced its decision Wednesday, becoming the next major MMA company to confirm its plans to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be headlined by a […] 👓 View full article

