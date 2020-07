You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Despite his claims, expert says President Donald Trump would likely benefit from mail-in voting



President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to attack the nation’s mail-in voting system, just weeks after making a statement that “2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nation's.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago Trump Campaign Sues Over Pennsylvania Mail-In Drop-Off Sites For Ballots



President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the national Republican Party and four western Pennsylvania members of Congress sued Monday to force changes to how the state collects and counts.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Officials Love Voting By Mail



President Trump fighting hard against states' efforts to expand absentee and mail-in voting. Business Insider said the President is inflating claims of fraud and spreading baseless theories about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this