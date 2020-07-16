Global  
 

Twitter accounts for Biden, Obama, Gates, Bezos and others are hacked

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The company eventually disabled broad swaths of its service, including the ability of verified users to tweet, as it scrambled to prevent the scam from spreading further.
 Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam. (7/15/20)

