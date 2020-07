California man sentenced in $6M modern art fraud scheme Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who authorities say tried to sell $6 million worth of phony paintings he claimed were created by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and other modern masters was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison. Philip Righter, 43, of West Hollywood was sentenced in a federal court in […] 👓 View full article

