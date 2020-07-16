|
Longtime Trump aide Brad Parscale removed as campaign manager as president shakes up reelection staff
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.
