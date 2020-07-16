Global  
 

Longtime Trump aide Brad Parscale removed as campaign manager as president shakes up reelection staff

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign manager

 Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
BBC News
In Alabama, Can Doug Jones Fend Off Tommy Tuberville and Trump?

 Mr. Tuberville, the Republicans’ new Senate nominee, will most likely repeat the same pro-Trump strategy he used to beat Jeff Sessions in the primary.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden Square Off Over Environment

 Over two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com

Fact check: Peter Navarro's claims about Dr. Anthony Fauci are misleading, lack context

 Trump adviser Navarro claims Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on" regarding coronavirus. Here's what the facts show.
USATODAY.com

Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists?

 Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it...
WorldNews

Vice President Pence defends Fauci as White House sends mixed messages on health expert

 Vice President Mike Pence defended Dr. Anthony Fauci to reporters and by tweeting a photo of the two of them at a coronvairus task force meeting.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci calls White House attacks 'bizarre'

 Dr Anthony Fauci says recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him are "nonsense".
BBC News
'She knows better': Ex-ethics chief Walter Shaub says Ivanka Trump broke rule by promoting Goya beans

 A White House spokeswoman said Ivanka Trump was "showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed."
USATODAY.com

Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital.

Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital. · Big Tech is playing defense in the nation's capital as the Trump administration and Congress scrutinize the biggest companies on a slew of issues ranging from...
Business Insider

China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war

China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war · China said it would impose tit-for-tat sanctions against the US to punish the country for signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. · The act was signed by Trump...
Business Insider

Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Condemns Ivanka Trump’s Goya Promotion: ‘It’s Unethical’

Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Condemns Ivanka Trump’s Goya Promotion: ‘It’s Unethical’ Ivanka Trump, first daughter and presidential advisor, tweeted a picture of herself holding Goya beans Tuesday that caused political observers like Fox News’...
The Wrap


