NASCAR takes small leap into unknown as fans attend All-Star Race at Bristol track

Nick Lanciani Would it be a bad idea to have the NASCAR All Star Race around this time of year all the time? I've long argued fo… https://t.co/P4ApJnWcgG 3 hours ago Rick Hartley Mosher Jr. RT @BMSupdates: Please check out what time you will need to enter the gate. *NOTE: All "TERRACE" sections will enter from 5:40PM - 6PM Al… 5 hours ago 'NewsDesk' What channel is the NASCAR All-Star Race on today? TV schedule, start time for Bristol - https://t.co/Eh1j9Yhz65… https://t.co/JkMh38qY0W 6 hours ago LasVegasBetting Updated Odds to Win, Betting Props & Driver H2H Matchups at the #NASCARAllStarRace NASCAR Cup Series Race - Schedul… https://t.co/4KaDQwwYJZ 6 hours ago BristolMotorSpeedway Please check out what time you will need to enter the gate. *NOTE: All "TERRACE" sections will enter from 5:40PM -… https://t.co/uKW6MNZSFv 9 hours ago Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #What channel is the NASCAR All-Star Race on today? TV schedule, start time for Bristol is now trending on… https://t.co/5NYIlnYZ3Y 13 hours ago Terrence L. Blackwell NASCAR All-Star Race 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV, radio, streaming for race at Bristol Motor Speedway https://t.co/F3AJUVnuyU via @usatoday 13 hours ago Sporting News NASCAR What channel is the NASCAR All-Star Race on today? TV schedule, start time for Bristol https://t.co/mCGISn9wnQ https://t.co/AH6qzYOriU 14 hours ago