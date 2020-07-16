Global  
 

NASCAR takes small leap into unknown as fans attend All-Star Race at Bristol track

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Bristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologise to other racers and officials.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'

 The US President appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar driver's garage last month,..
WorldNews
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" [Video]

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Confederate flag banner flies over Bristol Motor Speedway before NASCAR All-Star Race

 The banner included "SCV.org" beside the Confederate flag. The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization operates that website.
USATODAY.com

NASCAR All-Star Race 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV, radio, streaming for race at Bristol Motor Speedway

 All the information you need to get ready for Wednesday night's NASCAR All-Star Race and the All-Star Open qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
USATODAY.com

Aric Almirola wins Stage 1 of the NASCAR All-Star Open race | NASCAR on FOX

Aric Almirola wins Stage 1 of the NASCAR All-Star Open race | NASCAR on FOX Aric Almirola secures his spot in the NASCAR All Star Race after winning stage one of the Open race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

NASCAR takes small leap into unknown as fans attend All-Star Race at Bristol track

 Bristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle Times

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol odds, predictions: Picks from model that nailed the Daytona 500

 SportsLine simulated Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks.
CBS Sports


