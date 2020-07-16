Global  
 

China summons US ambassador, says US blocks its development

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China has accused the U.S. of seeking to obstruct its development with recent steps to sanction officials who undermine local autonomy in Hong Kong, summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing to lodge a protest. Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang told Ambassador Terry Branstad that threatened sanctions and the withdrawal of special trading […]
