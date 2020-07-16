Global  
 

Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign manager

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a botched rally in Oklahoma.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

 There's been a shake-up in the Trump campaign staff.

Trump replaces campaign manager months before election

 Donald Trump has sacked campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with Bill Stepien. In the lead-up to the change, the US president's relationship with...
Deutsche Welle

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Demoted, Deputy Bill Stepien to Replace Him

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Demoted, Deputy Bill Stepien to Replace Him BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale demoted, will take over as senior advisor for digital. Deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien will replace him.
Bill Stepien to become Trump's new re-election campaign manager

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday shook up his re-election campaign, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with onetime senior adviser Bill Stepien.
Jerusalem Post


