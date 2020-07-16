|
|
|
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign manager
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a botched rally in Oklahoma.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users
Donald Trump’s OklahomaRally Disrupted by TikTok Users Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit. Thousands of users..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:14Published
|
Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks
President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced on Monday that attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be given masks and hand sanitizer and undergo temperature checks.
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:37Published
|
With tweets fact-checked, Trump campaign turns to app
U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has been building an alternative channel for him for months, a smartphone app that aims to become a one-stop news, information and entertainment platform for..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|