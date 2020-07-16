'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd minutes before death

Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG



Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar commented over the question that under which circumstances the encounter took place or whether there was any negligence by police personnel, he replied, "Official statement will be issues soon." "After car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We'll issue official statement soon," ADG added.

