'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd minutes before death

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd minutes before deathBody-camera footage made public Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I'm not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car....
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’ 03:56

 For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020

George Floyd's death: Police body camera footage emerges

 George Floyd is seen pleading with policemen as they try to force him into their car, US media say.
BBC News

Footage of Police Body Cameras Offers Devastating Account of Floyd Killing

 The footage was made available by appointment at a court in Minneapolis, and shows officers seemingly more concerned with controlling George Floyd’s body than..
NYTimes.com

Reporter describes police bodycam of George Floyd

 An Associated Press reporter describes police bodycam video of officers' fatal encounter with George Floyd. Police have allowed news organizations to view the..
USATODAY.com

George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit

 George Floyd's family filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death. (July 15)
 
USATODAY.com

