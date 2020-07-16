|
US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospital
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Washington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a suspected infection, the court said. Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday after first going to her regular Washington hospital with a fever and chills, and underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent she received nearly a year ago. “Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well,” said Kathy Arberg, spokeswoman for the court....
