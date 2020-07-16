Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospital

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospitalWashington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a suspected infection, the court said. Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday after first going to her regular Washington hospital with a fever and chills, and underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent she received nearly a year ago. “Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well,” said Kathy Arberg, spokeswoman for the court....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized 00:36

 CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infection

 Ginsburg's health has been a cause for worry among Democrats and liberals for years. She has had several medical issues during the Trump presidency.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized

On Tuesday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection. The Supreme Court released a statement on Ginsburg's condition Tuesday. Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment." Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. Business Insider reports she had been experiencing a fever and chills.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

 US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The..
WorldNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection

 Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Clashing claims by govt on J&K: NGO in 4G plea

 An NGO seeking resumption of 4G internet services in Kashmir on Thursday pointed to the dichotomy in the Centre’s claim before the Supreme Court and the..
IndiaTimes

Vijay Mallya offers to pay up, but govt is not interested

 After exhausting judicial remedies against his extradition, fugitive Vijay Mallya told the Supreme Court on Thursday through his counsel that he has offered a..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court temporarily blocks felons from voting in Florida

 Voting rights groups told the Supreme Court that Florida's system amounts to a "poll tax" that violates the 24th Amendment to the Constitution.
USATODAY.com

Johns Hopkins Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital Hospital in Maryland, United States


Baltimore Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States

Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next

 For a Baltimore condiment maker with 100 workers, “it’s been a roller coaster” trying to plan for what comes next.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Plea to remove the capacity cap on churches [Video]

Plea to remove the capacity cap on churches

A church in Dayton Nevada wants the US Supreme Court to lift the capacity cap on churches in the state. Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley is suing the state, calling its reopening plan unconstitutional. The..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
Justice Ginsburg Released From Johns Hopkins Hospital [Video]

Justice Ginsburg Released From Johns Hopkins Hospital

Justice Ginsburg Released From Johns Hopkins Hospital

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:12Published
Firefighters use basin to transport sick nine-month-old to hospital through deep floodwater [Video]

Firefighters use basin to transport sick nine-month-old to hospital through deep floodwater

Firefighters in southern China used a basin to transport a sick nine-month-old boy to a hospital though deep floodwater. The video, shot in Poyang County in Jiangxi Province on July 12, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

theinfomakercom

theinfomaker.com UNITED STATES | BUSINESS https://t.co/mXyEGxqJ5e Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/2Azv1maSG8 36 minutes ago

Davidhsegalmd

Dr. David H. Segal Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/zjqvz9dE7u 48 minutes ago

MediterraneanDi

Mediterranean Diet Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/Ty8DaUesCe 57 minutes ago

dubvNOW

😷 West Virginia Topics Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/CYL7riV5iQ https://t.co/C3aybVT8eh 2 hours ago

LeticiaPeralta_

Leticia Peralta Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/blUBy68oJZ https://t.co/wuHGZeUZ2g 2 hours ago

NewRecipesAlert

New Recipes Alert NY: Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/BaogRig9Xf 2 hours ago

Eva_Christense

Eva Christensen Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next 2 hours ago

winetastingcom

WineTasting.com Small Businesses Struggle to Plan for What Comes Next https://t.co/xlARLnLqcQ https://t.co/EUfYJx0ALD 3 hours ago