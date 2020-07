Kevin Walters tips Tigers to finally break their finals drought Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Maroons coach knows a Wests Tigers finals appearance will boost the Origin hopes of Maroons bolter Harry Grant as his son Billy takes up 2021 option. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dennis De Martin RT @mrchrisnico: Kevvy Walters is tipping finals return for @WestsTigers, which is only a good thing for rookie rake and @QLDmaroons bolter… 2 days ago christian nicolussi Kevvy Walters is tipping finals return for @WestsTigers, which is only a good thing for rookie rake and @QLDmaroons… https://t.co/eaXwuzWEsI 2 days ago