Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade; Infosys soars 12%

Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 week ago Equity indices in green, Infosys stock surges 12 percent post Q1 numbers 01:16 Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on July 16 amid mixed global trends with gains led by IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,307 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 55 points or 0.52 per cent at 10,673. But all...