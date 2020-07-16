Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade; Infosys soars 12%

Hindu Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the other gainers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Equity indices in green, Infosys stock surges 12 percent post Q1 numbers

Equity indices in green, Infosys stock surges 12 percent post Q1 numbers 01:16

 Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on July 16 amid mixed global trends with gains led by IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,307 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 55 points or 0.52 per cent at 10,673. But all...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc [Video]

Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc

Equity benchmark indices snapped six sessions of gain to trade marginally lower during early hours on Wednesday's tracking mixed global cues and subdued opening of Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge [Video]

Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices continued the upward momentum during early hours on Tuesday amid across-the-board buying and positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 334 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Bull run continues on bourses, IT stocks lead the rally [Video]

Bull run continues on bourses, IT stocks lead the rally

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,100

 ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 3%
Hindu

Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,150

 Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%
Hindu

Markets extend gains, Infosys shines on good Q1 results

 The BSE Sensex rose 343.42 points or 0.95 percent to 36,395.23 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 82.45 points or 0.78 percent to 10,700.65.
Zee News


Tweets about this