|
China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Beijing: China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2 per cent over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Commentary: Primary-level governance key to China's stability, prosperityBEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A close look at Chinese President Xi Jinping's domestic inspections shows that "community" is a catchphrase, highlighting the..
WorldNews
China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closureThe move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com
China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for HoustonThe tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
NYTimes.com
Pompeo calls for 'free world' to triumph over China's 'new tyranny'US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. "Today, China is..
WorldNews
Why is Xi Jinping pitting China against the world?Earlier this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a rare meeting in Beijing with business leaders. Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic had a “huge impact”..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this