Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns liftedBeijing: China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2 per cent over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'China lied, people died': Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team

'China lied, people died': Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team 03:00

 Tibetans held a protest against China outside the World Health Organisation office in Delhi. They opposed China's attitude regarding the scientific team visiting China to investigate the source of the virus which causes the Covid-19 disease. The Tibetans wore apparel with slogans like 'China lied,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Commentary: Primary-level governance key to China's stability, prosperity

 BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A close look at Chinese President Xi Jinping's domestic inspections shows that "community" is a catchphrase, highlighting the..
WorldNews

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closure

 The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com

China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for Houston

 The tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
NYTimes.com

Pompeo calls for 'free world' to triumph over China's 'new tyranny'

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. "Today, China is..
WorldNews

Why is Xi Jinping pitting China against the world?

 Earlier this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a rare meeting in Beijing with business leaders. Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic had a “huge impact”..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible [Video]

Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible

From the NITI Aayog briefing the media about the progress of India's indigenous vaccine trials, to a serological survey suggesting that 77% Delhi residents are still susceptible - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published
Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 13-lakh mark, China 'yet to disengage' from most LAC spots, and more

 A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
Hindu

South China Sea Provocations And Meeting China Halfway – OpEd

South China Sea Provocations And Meeting China Halfway – OpEd By Dr. Joseph Gerson* In the words of (ret.) Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, Secretary of Defense Colin Powell’s Chief of Staff, the Trump Administration has...
Eurasia Review

China-India Conflict A Potential Threat To Five-Nation BRICS – Analysis

China-India Conflict A Potential Threat To Five-Nation BRICS – Analysis Tension between China and India threatens to paralyse BRICS – the association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this