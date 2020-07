Please Explain podcast: will JobTrainer be enough to protect new workers from the recession? Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

In this episode, The Sydney Morning Herald’s editor Lisa Davies is joined by chief political correspondent David Crowe to analyse the federal government's $2 billion ''JobTrainer'' plan to help school leavers and the unemployed upskill. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this