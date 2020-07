You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Size 24 fashionista launches her own plus-sized clothing line



A size 24 fashionista who describes herself as “fat and proud” has launched her own plus-sized clothing line, where the models are her customers, rather than professionals.After years of struggling.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Gap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line



Gap and rapper Kanye West announced a 10-year partnership to create a line of clothing under West's Yeezy brand to show up at the Gap starting next year. Conway G. Gittens has the details. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line



According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago. Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this