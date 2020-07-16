Global  
 

Russian scientists hail results of COVID-19 vaccine trial

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Russian scientists hail results of COVID-19 vaccine trialShares Russian scientists hailed the results of their first clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, saying it had been proved safe and that volunteers had developed an immune response. Speaking to a crowded room without wearing masks, three of 18 volunteers monitored over a month at the Sechenov University said they all had experienced few...
