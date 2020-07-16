|
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scamPosts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
BBC News
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to..
WorldNews
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accountsA security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin..
WorldNews
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spotKanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion..
WorldNews
Biden pitches agenda to Black trade unionsPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out his agenda for racial and economic justice during an online event with Black trade unionists,..
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden Square Off Over EnvironmentOver two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple wins EU court battle in $15 billion tax caseBRUSSELS: The EU suffered a major setback in its effort to curb profit-shifting as a European court annulled an order that repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15..
WorldNews
EU plans tax overhaul to shore up post-lockdown economy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:53Published
Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company
Texas County Approves Tesla Tax Breaks
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Microsoft American technology company
Facebook, Google Back MIT, Harvard in Fight Against New Visa RuleFacebook, Google, Microsoft, Linkedin, Paypal and multiple other tech companies on Monday, 13 July, joined hands with MIT and Harvard in their fight against the..
WorldNews
Microsoft Teams takes on Zoom with bizarre new featureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Microsoft is adding a virtual auditorium view to..
WorldNews
What do we know about Microsoft's Project Freta?The new Microsoft Research project hopes to automate virtual-machine forensics in the cloud. ......
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this