Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin ScamA number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by...
 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

