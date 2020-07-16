|
Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientists
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The heatwave which has hit Siberia over the last six months would have been "effectively impossible" without climate change caused by humans, scientists have found. The region has been experiencing unusually hot conditions since the beginning of 2020, while June saw a new reported record high Arctic temperature of 38C at Verkhoyansk, Russia. A rapid analysis of the conditions found the prolonged heat over the region since January was made at least 600 times more likely to occur because of human activity driving global warming. It is the strongest result of any study by the World Weather Attribution initiative in attributing extreme events to...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Siberia Geographical region in Russia
Climate change: Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warmingThe heatwave would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change, a study says.
BBC News
That Siberian Heat Wave? Yes, Climate Change Was a Big FactorAn analysis of recent record temperatures found that climate change made this year’s long hot spell 600 times more likely.
NYTimes.com
Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
The Russian whistleblower risking it all to expose the scale of an Arctic oil spill catastropheNorilsk, Russia (CNN)Vasily Ryabinin stands on the banks of the River Daldykan and pushes a long stick into the blood-orange sludge. Raising the stick, he puts a..
WorldNews
Arctic Polar region of the Earth's northern hemisphere
Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Esa and Nasa line up satellites to measure Antarctic sea-iceAt present, scientists use really quite old climatology models to gauge the likely depth of snow cover when observing sea-ice in both the Arctic and the..
WorldNews
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:40Published
Verkhoyansk Town under district jurisdiction in Sakha Republic, Russia
Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this