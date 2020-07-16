Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientists

Global  
 

Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientistsThe heatwave which has hit Siberia over the last six months would have been "effectively impossible" without climate change caused by humans, scientists have found. The region has been experiencing unusually hot conditions since the beginning of 2020, while June saw a new reported record high Arctic temperature of 38C at Verkhoyansk, Russia. A rapid analysis of the conditions found the prolonged heat over the region since January was made at least 600 times more likely to occur because of human activity driving global warming. It is the strongest result of any study by the World Weather Attribution initiative in attributing extreme events to...
Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

Climate change: Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming

 The heatwave would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change, a study says.
BBC News

That Siberian Heat Wave? Yes, Climate Change Was a Big Factor

 An analysis of recent record temperatures found that climate change made this year’s long hot spell 600 times more likely.
NYTimes.com
Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia [Video]

Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia

A human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siberia.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

The Russian whistleblower risking it all to expose the scale of an Arctic oil spill catastrophe

 Norilsk, Russia (CNN)Vasily Ryabinin stands on the banks of the River Daldykan and pushes a long stick into the blood-orange sludge. Raising the stick, he puts a..
WorldNews

Arctic Arctic Polar region of the Earth's northern hemisphere

Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher [Video]

Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher

Climate change may cause huge waves to swell in the Arctic, reports Gizmodo. This could have a devastating impact on coastal communities. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Much of the region has historically remained frozen for most of the year, but it is heating up. Its sea ice is melting, creating increasing periods of open water, especially in the summer. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters shows that could have dangerous consequences.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Esa and Nasa line up satellites to measure Antarctic sea-ice

 At present, scientists use really quite old climatology models to gauge the likely depth of snow cover when observing sea-ice in both the Arctic and the..
WorldNews
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region [Video]

Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region

More than 2,000 hectares of forest was on fire, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

Verkhoyansk Verkhoyansk Town under district jurisdiction in Sakha Republic, Russia

Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever [Video]

Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever

According to CBS News, Verkhoyansk in Siberia reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, 32 degrees above its normal high.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

