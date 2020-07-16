Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in TokyoSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus. The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health. Economy Minister...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike

Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike 01:29

 Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday and have been alarmed by a recent spike in cases within the capital. Organizsers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are also considering a pared-down games in 2021 over safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tokio Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term

Tokyo declares coronavirus red alert as situation 'rather severe'

 Shares Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest "red" level on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in daily new cases to record highs, with Governor..
WorldNews

Tokyo may raise coronavirus alert as travel campaign comes under fire

 Tokyo is considering raising its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels, officials said on Wednesday, after a spike in cases to record..
WorldNews

Games won't be gorgeous and extravagant - Tokyo chief

 The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chairman..
WorldNews

Tokyo Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

Japan ‘extremely concerned’ by surge in COVID-19 cases in US bases

 Japan has expressed extreme concern about a rise in coronavirus cases among American military personnel in US bases in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa...
WorldNews

Tokyo Olympics could help Sapporo land 2030 Winter Games

 TOKYO — The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee said Tuesday that if Tokyo can pull off next year’s Summer Games, then the city of Sapporo could be..
WorldNews

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on hopes for antiviral drug, autos rise on solid China data

 TOKYO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Monday as the market mood was bolstered by hopes for an antiviral COVID-19 treatment which has..
WorldNews

Japan, U.S. discussing jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 580,000: Johns Hopkins University

 The total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 13,382,020. NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths...
WorldNews

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

 NEW YORK --- Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P...
WorldNews
Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media [Video]

Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief [Video]

Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief

The Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita spoke at a news conference 10 days before the Tokyo Olympics were due to start before the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to tourists [Video]

Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to tourists

Footage from inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today shows how quiet it is, with the coronavirus pandemic still preventing international arrivals. Despite coronavirus lockdown..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:02Published
Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy [Video]

Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy

Thai Airways planes stand idle today as ministers form a ‘survival team’ to save the beleaguered airline from bankruptcy. Footage shows the grounded fleet at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Tweets about this