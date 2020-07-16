Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TOKYO (Reuters) – A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus. The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health. Economy Minister...


