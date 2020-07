NRL 2020 LIVE updates: Roosters take on Raiders in grand final replay Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The Roosters and Raiders clash for the first time since the sides met in the controversial 2019 grand final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Sydney Morning Herald Follow live as the Roosters and Raiders face off for the first time since their controversial clash in the 2019 NRL… https://t.co/bcxzE9nhYu 2 minutes ago World News RT @smh: Follow our live coverage as the high-flying - but injury ravaged - Sydney Roosters take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsvi… 1 week ago The Sydney Morning Herald Follow our live coverage as the high-flying - but injury ravaged - Sydney Roosters take on the North Queensland Cow… https://t.co/ex4CaAhZ5M 1 week ago