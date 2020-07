Spacewalking astronauts closing in on final battery swaps Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled the final set of battery swaps outside the International Space Station on Thursday. NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy ventured out on their third spacewalk over the past few weeks. They needed to remove six more old batteries in the space station’s power grid, […] 👓 View full article

