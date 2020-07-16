Global  
 

Business Updates: Retail Sales Rose and Jobless Claims Held Steady

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Retail sales climbed 7.5% in June, and 1.3 million state unemployment claims were filed last week, virtually unchanged from the week before. Here’s the latest.
