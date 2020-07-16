Global  
 

'Epicenter of the epicenter': Young people partying in Miami Beach despite COVID-19 threat

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Florida's COVID-19 surge hasn't stopped visitors from partying in Miami Beach, which Mayor Dan Gelber calls "the epicenter of the epicenter."
News video: Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter

Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter 00:55

 Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter According to the Miami-Dade County Government, the county has seen a 68% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Lilian Abbo, via news conference According to state data, the county has recorded over 64,000 infections. 48 hospitals throughout...

Mayor says more 'urgency' needed from DeSantis [Video]

Mayor says more 'urgency' needed from DeSantis

The mayor of Miami Beach on Tuesday told Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that a 'greater sense of urgency' is needed from the governor and the president.

Florida reports 15,000 new virus cases in a day, a US record

 Florida has registered more than 15,000 new cases of coronavirus in a day, easily breaking a record for a US state previously held by California, according to..
Virtual reality gallery: Dubai art scene goes digital [Video]

Virtual reality gallery: Dubai art scene goes digital

Cult speaks to European artists Paparazzi and The Connor Brothers to talk about their latest exhibitions in Dubai and to find out how they are showcasing work in the new Covid-19 reality. View on euronews

Coronavirus exacerbating ''disordered world'' warns EU's top diplomat [Video]

Coronavirus exacerbating ''disordered world'' warns EU's top diplomat

In an exclusive interview with Euronews, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discusses a host of issues, including Europe's diplomatic ties with China, the US and the global impact of Covid-19. View on euronews

The deadly impact of COVID-19 on Europe's care homes [Video]

The deadly impact of COVID-19 on Europe's care homes

In this episode of Unreported Europe Euronews' Valérie Gauriat explores the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the continent's care home sector. View on euronews

Too soon to say whether recovered Covid patients lose immunity with time, say scientists

 Recent studies suggest that those recovering from Covid-19 may have antibodies for only a few months, a signal that long-term immunity is difficult to achieve,..
Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Republicans fear coronavirus will force scaling back Trump's Florida convention

 Coronavirus concerns have sparked fear within GOP circles that convention festivities moved to Jacksonville may have to be vastly pared back.
Florida reported 100% positive COVID-19 tests from some labs. That's wrong, hospital system says.

 The Lee Health hospital system says that its lab testing of potential COVID-19 cases has shown an overall positivity rate of about 18%.
AP Top Stories July 15 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
Spring's coronavirus surge was bad. But 32 states are doing much worse now.

 Florida, Texas, Arizona and California aren't the only states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
 
People patiently wait in long traffic for COVID-19 testing in Florida [Video]

People patiently wait in long traffic for COVID-19 testing in Florida

People in Miami Beach, Florida, are in a long waiting period while trying to get tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 7). Florida has seen a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are..

Shooting Investigated In Miami Beach [Video]

Shooting Investigated In Miami Beach

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting in the heart of South Beach and want people to avoid the area.

