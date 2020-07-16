Global  
 

'Sink or swim': GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump left states to fight alone as COVID-19 pandemic raged

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Hogan said "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless" and would lead "more of our citizens to suffering and death."
Video credit: WJZ Baltimore
News video: Marylanders Who Traveled To States With Increase In COVID-19 Cases Should Get Tested, Gov. Hogan Says

Marylanders Who Traveled To States With Increase In COVID-19 Cases Should Get Tested, Gov. Hogan Says 01:45

 Gov. Larry Hogan urged Marylanders who have traveled to states seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases to get tested immediately.

Related videos from verified sources

Hogan Wants All Maryland Polling Places Open For 2020 General Election [Video]

Hogan Wants All Maryland Polling Places Open For 2020 General Election

Gov. Larry Hogan is directing the State Board of Elections to keep all polling places open for the general election in November despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid [Video]

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
Hogan Set To Release Memoir At End Of July [Video]

Hogan Set To Release Memoir At End Of July

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to release his new memoir at the end of the month titled, "Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America."

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

