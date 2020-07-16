'Sink or swim': GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump left states to fight alone as COVID-19 pandemic raged

Melissa RT @RestrictedDaily: If we fail to reach the goal I will have to hold a vote for Biden sign at my district on Election Day. I do not wanna… 43 minutes ago Brandon Stevens If we fail to reach the goal I will have to hold a vote for Biden sign at my district on Election Day. I do not wan… https://t.co/FDywWbjSPJ 47 minutes ago ProgressivePower Trump vs Biden: Live 2020 Election Updates https://t.co/V2HVnO3yAj https://t.co/U9MBUoNgzV 1 hour ago RemoteNews Trump vs Biden: Live Updates for the 2020 Election https://t.co/fxt6fcWpN9 https://t.co/K3c7p3Ei8W 1 hour ago Christopher Alexandre Taylor Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election https://t.co/CUFaqRys1L 2 hours ago j🕊🤍 @Harpejor001 i really wish i could vote for bernie, i do. and i hate that i have to vote for biden. but at the end… https://t.co/FsJchXHny8 11 hours ago Josh @LugnutX @MariaRd1008 Ok, so essentially you won’t vote for Trump becuase he’s an asshole and has a big ego. You’re… https://t.co/CZlEZ5rITV 13 hours ago [email protected] RT @traciwilson5725: @MSNBC That's why you were leader that's why I pray to God every night that you win this election because our lives ar… 17 hours ago