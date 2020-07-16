Global  
 

Air France, United Airlines to run limited flights to India

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s civil aviation authority has signed agreements with Air France and United Airlines to operate a limited number of flights to India in an interim arrangement during the coronavirus pandemic until international commercial flights are fully resumed, an official said Thursday. Air France will operate 28 flights linking Paris with New […]
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister

International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister 01:34

 Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said India is in advanced stage of negotiations with France, US and Germany to resume...

