Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breaking: Ethics commissioner extends WE Charity investigation to Finance Minister Bill Morneau

National Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
OTTAWA – After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal Ethics Commissioner will also investigate Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s involvement in the government’s outsourcing of a $900-million student volunteer grant to WE Charity, where one of his daughters currently works.
“Following requests from several parliamentarians, Ethics Commissioner (Mario) Dion will examine the Hon. Bill Morneau under the Conflict of Interest Act (regarding) possible contraventions of subs. 6(1) & s. 21 and has so informed him. A report will be released when the examination is complete,” the commissioner’s office confirmed on social media.
Last week, Morneau’s office confirmed that he had not recused himself from his cabinet’s discussion and decision to outsource the Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity, despite the fact that two of his daughters have ties to WE. One of his daughters currently works for the Toronto-based organization, while another has spoken at three WE events.
According to his office’s statement, the commissioner will probe if he was in conflict of interest while participating in that decision, and if he had a duty to recuse himself.
This investigation is in addition to one already launched last week by Dion on Justin Trudeau, who also admitted he had not recused himself despite his family’s very close ties to the WE organization.
The prime minister has hosted multiple “WE Day” rallies in the last decade, his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is a “WE ambassador” and both his mother, Margaret Trudeau, and his brother, Alexandre Trudeau, have been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in total speaking fees by WE since 2016.
More to come
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity [Video]

A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under an ethics investigation over his family's relationship with We Charity.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:46Published
'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM [Video]

'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented on the next generation electricity power reforms and said that it's is a conspiracy to unsteady the non - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) states. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:44Published
CM Soren raises objections to Electricity (Amendment) Bill [Video]

CM Soren raises objections to Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in the video conferencing on the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill -2020 by the MoS of Power, RK Singh along with the other State Electricity..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Conservatives demand further investigation into WE Charity controversy

 Opposition Conservatives are calling on Canada’s ethics watchdog to investigate Finance Minister Bill Morneau after it came to light that he had family ties to...
CBC.ca

Finance Minister Morneau's daughter confirmed to work for WE, another at multiple events

 OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not the only cabinet member whose family is closely tied to WE Charity. One of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s...
National Post


Tweets about this