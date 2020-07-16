England v West Indies: Captain Joe Root departs after edging Joseph to second slip

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 22 hours ago Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies 00:57 England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman...