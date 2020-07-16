Global  
 

England v West Indies: Captain Joe Root departs after edging Joseph to second slip

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Alzarri Joseph takes his first wicket as England captain Joe Root flashes an edge into the slip cordon at Old Trafford in the second Test against the West Indies.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies 00:57

 England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman...

