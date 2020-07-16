Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on Friday
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
The lawyer representing Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Abhay Kumar Bhandari informed that Sachin Pilot along with 18 rebel Congress MLAs, who had challenged Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in High Court have sought time to amend the petition. "Time has been sought by the...
18 Congress MLAs and sacked deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot have moved Rajasthan High Court against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice. The speaker had issued notices..