Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on Friday Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. 👓 View full article

