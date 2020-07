Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governing party who regularly appeared on TV talk shows, was arrested Wednesday by the […] 👓 View full article

