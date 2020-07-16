Global  
 

Vettel talks to Racing Point; Pérez contacted by other team

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sebastian Vettel confirmed he is discussing a possible move next season to Racing Point, whose driver Sergio Pérez has already been contacted by another Formula One team. Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year and his future in F1 remains uncertain. Joining Racing Point could be an option […]
Ferrari - Back On Track @ Mugello [Video]

Ferrari - Back On Track @ Mugello

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were back in action for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow during a test day using the 2018 car at the Mugello circuit. Its purpose was for the drivers to get back in..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 04:53Published
Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track [Video]

Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track

Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track - “I was glad to get back in the cockpit after a break that was even longer than the usual winter one. I was also very pleased to see all the guys from..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 03:54Published

