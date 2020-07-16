Vettel talks to Racing Point; Pérez contacted by other team
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sebastian Vettel confirmed he is discussing a possible move next season to Racing Point, whose driver Sergio Pérez has already been contacted by another Formula One team. Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year and his future in F1 remains uncertain. Joining Racing Point could be an option […]
