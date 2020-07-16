|
The Benjamin Netanyahu Twitter hack that never was
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Politicians and celebrities have had their accounts hijacked but not, apparently, Benjamin Netanyahu.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Netanyahu accused of 'bribing the masses' with Israeli cash handoutBenjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to deflect public anger around his handling of Israel’s pandemic and an ongoing corruption trial by proposing..
WorldNews
Protest Against Government’s Economic Response to Virus Turns ViolentThousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Motzoei Shabbos, protesting what they claim to be Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s failure to..
WorldNews
France's Macron asks Israel to drop West Bank annexation plansMacron tells Netanyahu in a phone call the annexation of the Palestinian territory will contravene international law. ......
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this