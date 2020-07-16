|
Pelicans' Zion Williamson leaves NBA campus for 'urgent family medical matter'
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The New Orleans rookie plans to rejoin the team, but he'll face COVID-19 testing and possible quarantine. The season is scheduled to restart July 30.
|
|
|
Zion Williamson American basketball player
Pelican Genus of large water birds with a throat pouch
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
