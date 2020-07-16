Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report Washington hiring […]
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday. Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the team's new name. Washington Redskins, via statement According to 'The Washington Post,' Snyder had...
Washington's NFL team will change its team nickname following mounting pressure from sponsors and advertisers calling the name insensitive and racist. CEO of Aspire Sports Group, Anthony Tall, talked..