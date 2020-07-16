Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report Washington hiring […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo 01:06

 Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday. Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the team's new name. Washington Redskins, via statement According to 'The Washington Post,' Snyder had...

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News [Video]

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:04Published
Washington's NFL Team Announces Name Change After Sponsor Pressure [Video]

Washington's NFL Team Announces Name Change After Sponsor Pressure

Washington's NFL team will change its team nickname following mounting pressure from sponsors and advertisers calling the name insensitive and racist. CEO of Aspire Sports Group, Anthony Tall, talked..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo [Video]

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo

The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct
