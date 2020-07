Former Phillies All-Star infielder Tony Taylor dies at 84 Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony Taylor, a former Philadelphia Phillies infielder and coach, died Thursday. He was 84. The Phillies said in a statement that Taylor died from complications of a stroke suffered in 2019. He batted .261 with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 career games. Taylor, an All-Star in 1960, […]