Fox’s Harris Faulkner is used to people making presumptions Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — As a Black journalist who works at Fox News Channel, Harris Faulkner is accustomed to people who presume to know where she stands on issues. She’s motivated more than bothered by that. “When anybody looks at you and looks at your position and think they know who you are, you have […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this