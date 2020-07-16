Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More Chains Requiring Masks



Mounting evidence shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Business Insider says research shows the majority of Americans are in favor of mask policies. As coronavirus cases.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published 6 minutes ago Southern Hills Hospital restricting hospital visitors again



Southern Hills Hospital has announced that they are restricting visitors to the hospital again because of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning July 15 at 7 AM, Southern Hills Hospital.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 15 hours ago Mask Policy: 'So many different policies and rules'



Charles Benson talked with TMJ4's First Vote - college-bound students who will be voting for the first time in the November election, about the politics and policy debate about masks. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:04 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Texas sheriffs refuse to enforce governor's mask mandate despite surge in coronavirus cases Several Texas sheriff’s offices and police departments have refused to enforce the governor’s recent executive order requiring face masks in public despite...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this