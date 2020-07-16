Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday requiring people to wear face masks in public throughout the state, which has had a surge in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks. The Republican governor had resisted a statewide mask mandate and opposed issuing a stay-at-home order earlier in the […]
Mounting evidence shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Business Insider says research shows the majority of Americans are in favor of mask policies. As coronavirus cases..