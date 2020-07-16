Global  
 

Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday requiring people to wear face masks in public throughout the state, which has had a surge in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks. The Republican governor had resisted a statewide mask mandate and opposed issuing a stay-at-home order earlier in the […]
