You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hospitals say testing errors aren't their fault



The Florida Department of Health says testing errors showing some labs have 100% positive rates for COVID-19 is because labs aren't reporting their negative test results. Local labs say they're.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:03 Published 21 hours ago People utilizing physical therapy to prevent elective surgeries



Many Florida hospitals are now adjusting surge plans as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. People fear Governor DeSantis will once again halt all elective surgeries to clear hospital beds for.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago Lee Health to add 100 hospital beds by end of July



The CEO of Lee Health says they’re working to bring back additional staff by the end of this month, so they can open 100 more hospital beds. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this