Home loan refinancing surges as mortgage rates hit new lows
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. homeowners are seizing on the lowest average mortgage rates on record to refinance their mortgages. Americans refinanced nearly 2 million home loans from January through April, more than double the same four-month stretch in 2019, according to real estate data company CoreLogic. And “cash-out” refinancing, when homeowners withdraw equity from […]
Three months after the Birrueta's purchased their new home, they still can't move in as the previous tenants refuse to leave until the stay-at-home orders are lifted. The Birrueta's continue to pay the..