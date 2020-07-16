Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home loan refinancing surges as mortgage rates hit new lows

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. homeowners are seizing on the lowest average mortgage rates on record to refinance their mortgages. Americans refinanced nearly 2 million home loans from January through April, more than double the same four-month stretch in 2019, according to real estate data company CoreLogic. And “cash-out” refinancing, when homeowners withdraw equity from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying [Video]

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

If you’re new to the homebuying scene, there may be some common myths that can be costly when looking for your new house. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:11Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 7/7/20 - Low Mortgage Rates & Increased Demand [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 7/7/20 - Low Mortgage Rates & Increased Demand

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that with historically low interest rates right now, demand for new housing will outpace the supply. Now is an excellent time to get..

Credit: WCBIPublished
Couple Pays Mortgage On Home They Can’t Move Into As Tenant Stays Under Eviction Moratorium [Video]

Couple Pays Mortgage On Home They Can’t Move Into As Tenant Stays Under Eviction Moratorium

Three months after the Birrueta's purchased their new home, they still can't move in as the previous tenants refuse to leave until the stay-at-home orders are lifted. The Birrueta's continue to pay the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this