Cirque du Soleil agrees to 'stalking horse' takeover bid from lenders worth $375M Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said on Thursday it reached a new purchase agreement with its secured lenders, in a move that would help kick-start the bidding process for the financially strapped circus troupe. 👓 View full article

